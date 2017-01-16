Latest

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Cattle Near Highway 370

January 16, 2017

Photo From Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office continues to warn motorists of cattle grazing in the area of Highway 370, along the route to the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and General Aviation Airfield.

About a dozen cattle have been spotted in the area.

Highway 370 only has a game fence bordering the airfield itself, so the presence of livestock near the roadway remains a potential hazard.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that anyone traveling on Highway 370, especially in the dark, exercise caution.

