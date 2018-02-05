Sweetwater County Spelling Bee Results

Western Wyoming Community College welcomed 51 participants for the Sweetwater County Spelling Bee on Friday, February 2nd. Schools that attended included: Lincoln Middle School; Farson, Eden School; Holy Spirit Catholic; Green River Christian Academy; Eastside Elementary; Desert School; Rocks Springs Junior High; and Monroe Intermediate School.

Jim Gustafson, director of the spelling bee and Associate Professor of Spanish said, “WWCC is proud to host the Sweetwater County Spelling Bee each February, and thanks BOCES for its continued support of the event.”

The winners were as follows:

1st Place – Shiva Yeschler, Rock Springs Junior High

2nd Place – Ashton Kelsey, Eastside Elementary

3rd Place – Kelsey Crockett, Rock Springs Junior High

The first-place winner received a trophy and a one-year scholarship to WWCC. All top three spellers are now eligible to compete in the State Bee, which this year will also be hosted by WWCC on March 24th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..