Sweetwater County and Surrounding Area Eclipse Times

The total solar eclipse on August 21st has many wondering when they can best view the eclipse, how much of the sun will be obstructed, and when the eclipse will reach its maximum.

Below are the times for the eclipse start, end, and max times as well as percent of obscuration for Sweetwater County towns and surrounding areas not in totality.

To see eclipse information for your specific address, click here. Simply type your address into the search bar. Times listed on this website are in Universal Time. To convert to Mountain Time, take six hours from the time listed.

ECLIPSE TIMES:

Rock Springs:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends:Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.985%

Green River:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.598%

Farson:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.716%

Superior:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.

Obscuration: 96.779%

Pinedale:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 99.843%

Big Piney:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 98.777%

Granger:

Begins: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

Maximum: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 am

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Obscuration: 95.518%

Wamsutter:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.107%