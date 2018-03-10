Sweetwater County Travel And Tourism Board Hands Out Awards

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recently announced the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality) Award winners:

Bottom Row, left to right – Dylan Souther – Baymont Inn and Suites, Rosie Hughes – Hampton Inn & Suites in Rock Springs, Jeff Wadsworth – Homewood Suites in Rock Springs, Tamara Kirby Jones – Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, Phaedra Anderson – Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs, Fred Wright – Quality Inn in Rock Springs.

The nominees were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Outlaw Inn in Rock Springs on Thursday.

Jessica Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT commented “During the month of May for the past 10 years, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board has recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition. Therefore, the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!”

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.

Contact Jenissa Meredith at the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism office at 307-382-2538 for more information or questions.