Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Announces Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recently announced the 1st Quarter Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability Award winners:

Tyson Williams-Rock Springs Hampton Inn

Martin Diaz-Holiday Inn

Terry Davenport-Holiday Inn Express

Minerva Piazza-Green River Hampton Inn

Chelsie Lamorie-Baymont Inn

Martin Chavez-Homewood Suites

Shawn Huber -Quality Inn

The R.E.A.C.H award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Green River Hampton Inn on Thursday.

“During the month of May for the past 9 years, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board has recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition. Therefore, the Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.

Bridget Renteria nominated Tyson Williams of the Rock Springs Hampton Inn.

“Tyson is very attentive to guests’ needs and is urgent to get them taken care of. While he has not been with the Hampton Inn for very long, Tyson shows promise to excel greatly and we look forward to being part of his hospitality journey,” Renteria said.

Stacy Colvin-Johnson, Holiday Inn, nominated Martin Diaz who goes above his duties, including sweeping the curbs in the parking lot, picking up trash and even cleaning the windows in and outside of the building.

Tricia Green, Holiday Inn Express, nominated Terry Davenport because she has excelled as the Head Housekeeper. Davenport hires, coaches, and schedules the entire housekeeping department and is always willing to help keep guests satisfied, she can often be found with a plunger or shovel in hand.

Kim Strid nominated Minerva Piazza of the Green River Hampton Inn.

“Minerva is very thorough in getting her work done in a timely manner and was promptly advanced to Assistance Executive Housekeeper. She is always willing to come in and help on short notice when needed, even on her days off or holidays,” said Strid.

Robert Olguin, Baymont Inn, nominated Chelsie Lamorie who continually shows her love for the hospitality industry. This love as well as her growth in every department led to her promotion to Guest Services Manager.

Nick Goettl of the Homewood Suites nominated Martin Chavez for being a team player, including coming in on the weekend to help, and being sociable with guests and other team members.

Tricia Green also nominated Shawn Huber of the Quality Inn, who was recently promoted to the full-time Night Auditor position because of his hard working mentality and friendly disposition towards guests and co-workers.

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries who celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners and nominees serve as champions for the lodging industry, Wyoming’s second largest industry.

Please contact the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism office at 307-382-2538 for more information or with any questions.