Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.