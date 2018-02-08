Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your updated Sweetwater County seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
