Sweetwater County Welcomes First Baby of 2018

ROCK SPRINGS – Welcome, Logan Igor Brooks, to Sweetwater County.

Logan was the first baby born in 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He came into the world at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, weighing in at 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces and 18 ½ inches long.

Logan is the second child of Gabriela and Travis Brooks of Rock Springs.

His grandparents are Robert and Gabriela Yoder of Rock Springs and Robert and Connie Brooks of Parkman.

Logan’s sister, Serenity Wednesday Brooks, will be 2 years old on Jan. 5. Their mother says they both had the same due date of Jan. 10.

And the names? Logan “was the only name we could agree on,” mom Gabriela Brooks said. “We kept going back and forth until we found one.”

As for the kids’ middle names, they fit the Halloween theme, Travis Brooks said.

“We like horror movies,” Gabriela said. And, they like comedies, “Young Frankenstein” being one of her favorite movies.