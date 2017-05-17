Sweetwater County Young Authors Do Well In State Competition

Students from Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2, and Holy Spirit Catholic School competed in the Sweetwater County Young Author contest and were recognized at a celebration on April 6th. Students who took first place at the contest went on to compete at the state level.

The following students placed first at the state competition and will be recognized at the State Literacy Conference in September:

Madelyn Cantu, I Love My Clothes!, 1 st Grade Non-Fiction, Truman Elementary, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Truman Elementary, Green River Yuliza Vicencio-Delgadillo,The Bloody Nose Situation, 2 nd Grade Non-Fiction, Westridge Elementary, Rock Springs

Grade Non-Fiction, Westridge Elementary, Rock Springs Daxton Taylor,The Best Gift from Santa!, 3 rd Grade Non-Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River Lily Harris, My Home, My Zoo, 4 th Grade Poetry, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Grade Poetry, Harrison Elementary, Green River Ethan Guzman, My First Elk!, 6 th Grade Non-Fiction, Monroe Intermediate School, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Monroe Intermediate School, Green River Katelyn Moorman, The Parlous Nature of Unreciprocated Endearment, 12th Grade Poetry, Green River High School

The following students were given honorable mention at the state level and received a certificate from the state:

Vivian Murray, The Adventures of Miss Kitty and the Missing Cupcake, 2 nd Grade Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Grade Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River Shane Meats, The Dark Beneath the City, 5 th Grade Fiction, Pilot Butte Elementary, Rock Springs

Grade Fiction, Pilot Butte Elementary, Rock Springs MyKenzy Davis, Scream YOUR Head OFF, Check UNDER the BED, Close THE Windows, SCARY Poems TO Tell IN the DARK!, 6 th Grade Poetry, Eastside Elementary

Grade Poetry, Eastside Elementary Rebecah Winward, Inside My Head, 9 th Grade Poetry, Farson-Eden High School, Farson

Grade Poetry, Farson-Eden High School, Farson Jesse Madsen, The Pent-Up Emotions of a Growing Girl, 10 th Grade Poetry Farson-Eden High School, Farson

Grade Poetry Farson-Eden High School, Farson Ashlie Gold, Bievenidos a Costa Rica!, 10 th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River Sarah Kropf, Sister, Mother, Friend, 11 th Grade Poetry, Green River High School, Green River

Grade Poetry, Green River High School, Green River Chloee Beardsley, The End of the Beginning, 12 th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School

Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School Katelyn Moorman, The Origin of Everything, but Mainly Puddles, 12th Grade Fiction, Green River High School

Local coordinators, Tammy Macy (SCSD#1), Steve Schwartz (SCSD#2), and Amy Copsey (Holy Spirit) would like to say “Thank you to all of the students who participated at the district, county, and state level. What an accomplishment and we are very proud of all the students. Congratulations to the students placing at the state level.”

Students are encouraged to enter the 2017-18 contest; information will be available in October of 2017.