Sweetwater Democratic Party Chairman Releases Statement on Resignation of Rep. Mark Baker

Sweetwater Democratic Party Chairman RJ Pieper has released a statement on the resignation of Representative Mark Baker.

Baker, of Rock Springs, currently represents House District 48 in the Wyoming Legislature. He announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign from his position in order to move to Green River and open a business. The move necessitates Baker’s resignation because Green River is not within the boundaries of House District 48.

Baker’s resignation is effective May 15th.

Below is Sweetwater Democratic Party Chairman RJ Pieper’s statement on Baer’s resignation:

“While we disagree on many issues, we appreciate Representative Baker’s willingness to serve the people of Wyoming and wish him the best in future endeavors.” During the last legislative session, Wyoming Republicans pushed to transfer public lands, cut funding for education, and once again wasted time and resources on divisive social issues while failing to adequately address important topics such as economic diversification, infrastructure needs, and rural healthcare. Given all of that, whoever is selected to represent House District 48 is going to have a difficult time justifying the priorities of the Republican Legislative Caucus to their constituents. Regardless of the selection, The Sweetwater County Democratic Party is looking forward to the 2018 election.”

