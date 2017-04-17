Sweetwater Dive Team Members Participating in Search for Wamsutter Man

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell confirmed this afternoon that two Sweetwater Dive Team members are in Carbon County assisting in the search for a Wamsutter man who Carbon County officials say is presumed to have drowned in Seminoe Reservoir.

As reported by Carbon County Undersheriff Archie Roybal, Michael G. Proberts, 25, went to Seminoe Reservoir, northeast of Rawlins, for a kayak outing on Saturday morning and not return.

His vehicle was located by a Carbon County deputy sheriff at the south Red Hills Campground. Proberts’s kayak, his life vest, a ball cap, and the kayak paddle were found later along the east bank of the reservoir.

Proberts is still missing, despite extensive search efforts by Carbon County authorities.

Lowell identified the two Sweetwater Dive Team members as Todd Dulaney and Jack Weimer, both seasoned divers, who will be participating in the ongoing search.