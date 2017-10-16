Sweetwater Events Complex Begins Backup Power Project

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex recently started working on the backup power project after being awarded a grant from Homeland Security and Sweetwater County. The backup power project will install a backup emergency generator that would power the Exhibit Hall as an emergency shelter.

The Sweetwater Events Complex was designated as an emergency shelter, but did not have the proper power requirements if needed. The complex initially received the initial grant from Homeland Security was for $45,237, but was not enough to complete the project. However, the Sweetwater County Commission then agreed to pay for the projects shortfall totaling $116,839 which will be paid out of the county’s unencumbered grants match fund.

This project helps the Sweetwater Events Complex meet its designation as the main emergency shelter in the Population Annex for area residents by the Sweetwater County Emergency Management. The project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2018.

The project will include some changes to the property by the Exhibit Hall. The maintenance gate will be move north closer to the horseshoe pits, the fence will be replaced and will allow for the complex to install a Dog Park next to the pits for individuals staying in the campgrounds. Trenching for the conduit will run from the Exhibit Hall across the front parking lot so that it may tie into the main power loop.

This will also provide added security for our power source at the complex. This was an item that was mentioned by Homeland Security during the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The backup generator will also benefit other local groups such as the Rock Springs High School. The Sweetwater Events Complex has been identified as one site for the high school’s reunification process during an emergency.