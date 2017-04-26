Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board Announces Fundraiser

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board recently announced a Wyoming’s Big Show® VIP Package Raffle Fundraiser to help raise proceeds for facility improvements and projects. The Foundation Board recently evaluated their fundraising goals and would like to begin their efforts with building a large gazebo/patio area at the complex.

The Foundation Board is focused on improving the facility and the gazebo would provide additional space for birthdays, weddings, company parties, and gathering areas during larger events such as National High School Finals Rodeo and Wyoming’s Big Show®. The location of the gazebo area will be behind the Memorials and to the south of the Breezeway.

The initial goal of the Foundation Board is to raise $10,000 that will be used to develop an architectural rendering of the gazebo and its amenities. Initial ideas for the gazebo feature a gas fire pit, rustic lighting, built-in sound system, full view of White Mountain, premier view of stage during Wyoming’s Big Show, playground area, BBQ, fully landscaped area with stairs and handicap accessibility.

Raffle tickets for the fundraiser are $10 each and may be purchased for each concert at Wyoming’s Big Show® online at http://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/store. VIP Raffle winners will receive VIP Parking, Gate Admission for 2, Meet & Greet Passes for 2 and Sky Box Tickets for 2 which includes free beverages during the concert.