Sweetwater Family Resource Center To Host “Dancing With The Local Stars” This Friday

Friday, November 9th the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing with the Local Stars”.

Advertisement

Celebrity dancers for this year’s event include Joe Barbuto, Hodgie Carter, Ryan Greene, Rebecca Briesmaster and Trina Brittain.

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs with a cash bar beginning at 6:00 pm, dinner at 6:30 pm and the dancing at 7:00 pm.

Advertisement

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce, Rock Springs Downtown Urban Renewal Office and the Sweetwater Family Resource Center.