Sweetwater Family Resource Center To Host “Dancing With The Local Stars”

November 9th, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be hosting their annual fundraiser to help end homelessness in Sweetwater County “Dancing With The Local Stars”.

Advertisement

Celebrity dancers for this year’s event include Joe Barbuto, Hodgie Carter, Ryan Greene, Rebecca Briesmaster and Trina Brittain.

The event begins with cocktails at 6:00 pm. Dinner will be at 6:30 pm followed by the entertainment. There will be a silent auction and raffle during the event.

Advertisement

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce, Rock Springs Downtown Urban Renewal Office and the Sweetwater Family Resource Center.