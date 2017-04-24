Sweetwater RC Racers Host Championships

The Sweetwater RC Racers will be hosting the 11th Annual Rock Mountain Carpet Championships, a regional remote control (RC) car event. Competitors from Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are expected to compete.

Eleven different classes of RC cars will be competing on the carpeted course set-up in the Small Hall at the Sweetwater Event Complex.

Racing begins Friday night at 6:00 pm and continues through the day on Saturday. Each racer in each class will compete in three qualifying races with top times moving unto the class main event where the top three placers win trophies.

The event is free to the public.

