Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center Awarded $196,800 To Host Program

Rock Springs, WY – The Wyoming Cancer Resources Program will soon be coming to Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, in conjunction with the Memorial Hospital Foundation, was recently awarded a grant totaling $196,800 to host the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Regional Coordinator Program through the State of Wyoming’s Department of Health-Public Health Division.

Advertisement

To implement programs into the community, the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center will collaborate with industry employers, school districts, and physician offices and clinics across the five county region which includes Lincoln, Sublette, Teton, Uinta, and Sweetwater counties.

The programs, led by staff at the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, will include topics such as breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings; HPV vaccination education; physical activity and healthy lifestyle initiatives; improving the quality of life for cancer survivors; implementing a patient navigation/ resource navigation system; assisting uninsured, eligible patients to receive free cancer screenings; and enhance and improve provider engagement and education across the five county region.

Advertisement

“We are very excited for this opportunity to work with the community and promote cancer prevention and education,” explained Tasha Harris, the Administrative Director of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. “Anything we can do to work with the community to promote a healthy lifestyle and educate on cancer prevention and early detection, can lead to a higher quality of life, but ultimately, can save lives and that’s what we’re dedicated to doing at our cancer center.”