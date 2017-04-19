Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center Hosts Healing Arts Workshop

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is partnering with the Huntsman Cancer Institute to host a Healing Arts Workshop on April 24th in the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Classrooms from 11 a.m. to 2 p m.

The workshop, led by artist Colour Maisch, provides an opportunity for patients, their families, and their friends to focus on something other than the patient’s physical state or illness. Art is a means for self-expression and communication which can have many benefits for patients, caregivers, and staff. The healing arts are becoming more popular within healthcare as research has found a positive impact on patient satisfaction as well as patient health outcomes.

Free and open to the public, Maisch will be leading a fun, hands-on class teaching wand making using a variety of materials from found sticks and feathers to glitter, sequins, and everything in between. All supplies will be provided and this workshop is suitable for all ages and abilities.

The community is encouraged to stop by relax while partaking in a fun, stress free environment. For more information or to register for the class, call 307.212.7760.