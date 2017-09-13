Latest

Sweetwater Speedway To Host Final Race Of The Season Friday And Saturday

September 13, 2017

Racing action is back for one last time for the 2017 season at Sweetwater Speedway this Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the go karts taking the track at 6:30 p.m. Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. each night.

Saturdays race will feature IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Modifieds.

The Top Ten Points leaders in each class going into this weekends race are below:

 

IMCA Stock Cars

Position

Driver

Hometown

Points

1

Beau Hutchison

Salt Lake City, Utah

406

2

Brent Hartmann

Kemmerer, Wyoming

399

3

Kasey Bright

Lyman, Wyoming

376

4

Ron Swanson

Green River, Wyoming

341

5

Gene Henrie

Cedar City, Utah

327

6

Kelly Lee

Lyman, Wyoming

300

7

Ed Henderson

Draper, Utah

290

8

Aspen Russell

288

9

Dillion Lawrence

Salt Lake City, Utah

258

10

Verlon Lee

Lyman, Wyoming

155

IMCA Sport Mod

Position

Driver

Hometown

Points

1

Jason Wright

Rock Springs, Wyoming

427

2

Josh Pate

Green River, Wyoming

390

3

Chuck Delp

Rock Springs, Wyoming

376

4

Verlon Lee

Lyman, Wyoming

370

4

Larry Kaml

Rock Springs, Wyoming

370

6

Myron Kaml

Green River, Wyoming

339

7

Slade Pitt

Rock Springs, Wyoming

326

7

David Pitt

Rock Springs, Wyoming

326

9

Anthony “A.J. Fierro

Cheyenne, Wyoming

309

10

Traeger Sperry

Green River, Wyoming

308

IMCA Modified

Position

Driver

Hometown

Points

1

Casey Delp

Rock Springs, Wyoming

394

2

Braxton Yeager

Green River, Wyoming

380

3

Bert Beech

Rock Springs, Wyoming

373

4

Chris Delp

Rock Springs, Wyoming

371

5

Kevin Wright

Rock Springs, Wyoming

324

6

Bryan Wordelman

Salt Lake City, Utah

320

7

Michael Hale

West Valley City, Utah

313

8

Reed Payne

Idaho Falls, Idaho

311

9

Ronnie Roy

Rock Springs, Wyoming

284

10

Lakota Cleveland

Rock Springs, Wyoming

274
