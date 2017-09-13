Sweetwater Speedway To Host Final Race Of The Season Friday And Saturday

Racing action is back for one last time for the 2017 season at Sweetwater Speedway this Friday and Saturday.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the go karts taking the track at 6:30 p.m. Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. each night.
Saturdays race will feature IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Modifieds.
The Top Ten Points leaders in each class going into this weekends race are below:
IMCA Stock Cars
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Beau Hutchison
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
406
|
2
|
Brent Hartmann
|
Kemmerer, Wyoming
|
399
|
3
|
Kasey Bright
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
376
|
4
|
Ron Swanson
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
341
|
5
|
Gene Henrie
|
Cedar City, Utah
|
327
|
6
|
Kelly Lee
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
300
|
7
|
Ed Henderson
|
Draper, Utah
|
290
|
8
|
Aspen Russell
|
288
|
9
|
Dillion Lawrence
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
258
|
10
|
Verlon Lee
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
155
IMCA Sport Mod
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Jason Wright
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
427
|
2
|
Josh Pate
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
390
|
3
|
Chuck Delp
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
376
|
4
|
Verlon Lee
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
370
|
4
|
Larry Kaml
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
370
|
6
|
Myron Kaml
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
339
|
7
|
Slade Pitt
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
326
|
7
|
David Pitt
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
326
|
9
|
Anthony “A.J. Fierro
|
Cheyenne, Wyoming
|
309
|
10
|
Traeger Sperry
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
308
IMCA Modified
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Casey Delp
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
394
|
2
|
Braxton Yeager
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
380
|
3
|
Bert Beech
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
373
|
4
|
Chris Delp
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
371
|
5
|
Kevin Wright
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
324
|
6
|
Bryan Wordelman
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
320
|
7
|
Michael Hale
|
West Valley City, Utah
|
313
|
8
|
Reed Payne
|
Idaho Falls, Idaho
|
311
|
9
|
Ronnie Roy
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
284
|
10
|
Lakota Cleveland
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
274
