Sweetwater Speedway To Host Final Race Of The Season Friday And Saturday

Racing action is back for one last time for the 2017 season at Sweetwater Speedway this Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the go karts taking the track at 6:30 p.m. Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. each night.

Saturdays race will feature IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Modifieds.

The Top Ten Points leaders in each class going into this weekends race are below:

IMCA Stock Cars

Position Driver Hometown Points 1 Beau Hutchison Salt Lake City, Utah 406 2 Brent Hartmann Kemmerer, Wyoming 399 3 Kasey Bright Lyman, Wyoming 376 4 Ron Swanson Green River, Wyoming 341 5 Gene Henrie Cedar City, Utah 327 6 Kelly Lee Lyman, Wyoming 300 7 Ed Henderson Draper, Utah 290 8 Aspen Russell 288 9 Dillion Lawrence Salt Lake City, Utah 258 10 Verlon Lee Lyman, Wyoming 155

IMCA Sport Mod

Position Driver Hometown Points 1 Jason Wright Rock Springs, Wyoming 427 2 Josh Pate Green River, Wyoming 390 3 Chuck Delp Rock Springs, Wyoming 376 4 Verlon Lee Lyman, Wyoming 370 4 Larry Kaml Rock Springs, Wyoming 370 6 Myron Kaml Green River, Wyoming 339 7 Slade Pitt Rock Springs, Wyoming 326 7 David Pitt Rock Springs, Wyoming 326 9 Anthony “A.J. Fierro Cheyenne, Wyoming 309 10 Traeger Sperry Green River, Wyoming 308

IMCA Modified

Position Driver Hometown Points 1 Casey Delp Rock Springs, Wyoming 394 2 Braxton Yeager Green River, Wyoming 380 3 Bert Beech Rock Springs, Wyoming 373 4 Chris Delp Rock Springs, Wyoming 371 5 Kevin Wright Rock Springs, Wyoming 324 6 Bryan Wordelman Salt Lake City, Utah 320 7 Michael Hale West Valley City, Utah 313 8 Reed Payne Idaho Falls, Idaho 311 9 Ronnie Roy Rock Springs, Wyoming 284 10 Lakota Cleveland Rock Springs, Wyoming 274