Sweetwater Speedway Race Results: May 26, 2017

Here are the results from last night racing action. There are still two more nights of fast paced dirt track action tonight and tomorrow.

IMCA Sport Mod

1. Brian Carrey, 2. Josh Pate, 3. Justin Wright, 4. Jason Wright, 5. Chipita Rowley

IMCA Modified

1. Ricky Alvarado, 2. Eddie Belec, 3. Jeremy Frenier, 4. Regan Tafoya, 5. Justen Yeager

IMCA Stock Car

1. Dillion Lawrence, 2. Steffan Carey, 3. Ed Henderson, 4. Gene Henrie, 5. Brent Hartmann