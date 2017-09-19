Sweetwater Speedway Year End Points Standings

Sweetwater Speedway wrapped up the 2017 season this past weekend and here are your year end points leaders.
IMCA Stock Car
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Car Number
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Beau Hutchison
|
88
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
474
|
2
|
Brent Hartmann
|
7
|
Kemmerer, Wyoming
|
470
|
3
|
Kasey Bright
|
62
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
447
|
4
|
Gene Henrie
|
2H
|
Cedar City, Utah
|
404
|
5
|
Ron Swanson
|
57
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
403
|
6
|
Ed Henderson
|
21
|
Draper, Utah
|
363
|
7
|
Aspen Russell
|
2
|
West Valley City, Utah
|
352
|
8
|
Dillion Lawrence
|
3L
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
335
|
9
|
Kelly Lee
|
6
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
300
|
10
|
Verlon Lee
|
5
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
155
IMCA Sport Mod
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Car Number
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Jason Wright
|
83J
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
491
|
2
|
Chuck Delp
|
2D
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
455
|
3
|
Josh Pate
|
33J
|
Green River Wyoming
|
450
|
4
|
Verlon Lee
|
5
|
Lyman, Wyoming
|
445
|
5
|
Larry Kaml
|
20
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
432
|
6
|
Myron Kaml
|
19
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
392
|
7
|
Slade Pitt
|
35
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
389
|
8
|
Anthony “A.J.” Fierro
|
10
|
Cheyenne, Wyoming
|
382
|
9
|
David Pitt
|
28
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
380
|
10
|
Traeger Sperry
|
14S
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
365
IMCA Modified
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Car Number
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
1
|
Casey Delp
|
2W
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
478
|
2
|
Braxton Yeager
|
33By
|
Green River, Wyoming
|
448
|
3
|
Chris Delp
|
22D
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
444
|
4
|
Bert Beech
|
46
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
421
|
5
|
Kevin Wright
|
83
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
386
|
6
|
Reed Payne
|
12
|
Idaho Falls, Idaho
|
378
|
7
|
Michael Hale
|
01H
|
West Valley City, Utah
|
375
|
8
|
Bryan Wordelman
|
7W
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
369
|
9
|
Ronnie Roy
|
13
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
334
|
10
|
Lakota Cleveland
|
01C
|
Rock Springs, Wyoming
|
324
