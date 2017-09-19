Latest

Sweetwater Speedway Year End Points Standings

September 19, 2017

Sweetwater Speedway wrapped up the 2017 season this past weekend and here are your year end points leaders.

 

Vaughns

IMCA Stock Car

Position

Driver

Car Number

Hometown

Points

1

Beau Hutchison

88

Salt Lake City, Utah

474

2

Brent Hartmann

7

Kemmerer, Wyoming

470

3

Kasey Bright

62

Lyman, Wyoming

447

4

Gene Henrie

2H

Cedar City, Utah

404

5

Ron Swanson

57

Green River, Wyoming

403

6

Ed Henderson

21

Draper, Utah

363

7

Aspen Russell

2

West Valley City, Utah

352

8

Dillion Lawrence

3L

Salt Lake City, Utah

335

9

Kelly Lee

6

Lyman, Wyoming

300

10

Verlon Lee

5

Lyman, Wyoming

155

EZ Cash

IMCA Sport Mod

Position

Driver

Car Number

Hometown

Points

1

Jason Wright

83J

Rock Springs, Wyoming

491

2

Chuck Delp

2D

Rock Springs, Wyoming

455

3

Josh Pate

33J

Green River Wyoming

450

4

Verlon Lee

5

Lyman, Wyoming

445

5

Larry Kaml

20

Rock Springs, Wyoming

432

6

Myron Kaml

19

Green River, Wyoming

392

7

Slade Pitt

35

Rock Springs, Wyoming

389

8

Anthony “A.J.” Fierro

10

Cheyenne, Wyoming

382

9

David Pitt

28

Rock Springs, Wyoming

380

10

Traeger Sperry

14S

Green River, Wyoming

365

IMCA Modified

Position

Driver

Car Number

Hometown

Points

1

Casey Delp

2W

Rock Springs, Wyoming

478

2

Braxton Yeager

33By

Green River, Wyoming

448

3

Chris Delp

22D

Rock Springs, Wyoming

444

4

Bert Beech

46

Rock Springs, Wyoming

421

5

Kevin Wright

83

Rock Springs, Wyoming

386

6

Reed Payne

12

Idaho Falls, Idaho

378

7

Michael Hale

01H

West Valley City, Utah

375

8

Bryan Wordelman

7W

Salt Lake City, Utah

369

9

Ronnie Roy

13

Rock Springs, Wyoming

334

10

Lakota Cleveland

01C

Rock Springs, Wyoming

324
