SWSD #2 To Host Fundraiser

Sweetwater County School District Number Two will be hosting an event to raise money for K-12 activities and sports within the district.
Several area businesses and individuals have gathered contributions for the event. Money raised will assist students and their families afford the cost of participating in school activities.
Individuals will be selling raffle tickets during all Flaming Gorge Days events.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 25 at Green River High School and will benefit the following activities:
- Soccer
- Football
- Tennis
- NHS
- FFA
- Cheer
- Dance
- Speech
- Drama
- And Many More
