Table Rock, Wyoming: A Small Gas Town

Located 48 miles west of Rock Springs along interstate 80 lies what remains of the tiny town of Table Rock, Wyoming.
Named after the flat rocks that surround the area, Table Rock was established in the late 1800’s as a depot for the railroad and having only a population of six by 1880, one of which was the wife to a railroad worker.
It is rumored that at one time, Brigham Young, Leader for the Mormon church preached a sermon in Table Rock. As for the truth to that no one knows.
Other rumors have been recorded as Table Rock being a stop on the Diamond Hoax that crossed the states in the 1870’s.
By 1901, there was a small 14×32 foot depot that later served as a home for workers. In 1904 the depot became a telegraph station.
In the late 1930’s and early 1940’s a gas station was added.
Table Rock became a popular location for many sheep rancher through the years.
Other than a few employee injuries, train derailments there was not much too news worthy.
Near the late 1970’s and early 1980’s a newer gas station was built along with the addition of many homes for oil and gas workers and their families.
The town was abandoned in the late 1990’s. The homes in Table Rock were moved into Rock Springs around 2009.
I am a proud Table Rock kid. Table Rock has the old western history but more than that it was our home, in the middle of the Red Desert. What is now an empty desert with randomly scattered trees, a big blue building, and a bar up the hill, used to be houses full of families, children playing in the street, dads working in the big blue building or the plant that was located near by, and moms having Tupperware parties, raising families and even working jobs in neighboring towns. We loved our home and the people there, they became family and to this day still are. We played in the parks, we road motorcycles and built forts in the desert, we spent hours on the bus going to and from school. We had lots of moms and dads who played a hand in raising us and as Table Rock kids we are coming to the age where all those parents are leaving us. Table Rock is gone, but we we were there, oh were we there. It was more than a desert, more than and abondoned bar, more than a weird group of empty house that people thought was a weird military secret. Table Rock was us. If you want to see what that was go to tablerickwas.us one of the TRV dads put the site together to help us preserve memories.