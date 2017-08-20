Table Rock, Wyoming: A Small Gas Town

Located 48 miles west of Rock Springs along interstate 80 lies what remains of the tiny town of Table Rock, Wyoming.

Named after the flat rocks that surround the area, Table Rock was established in the late 1800’s as a depot for the railroad and having only a population of six by 1880, one of which was the wife to a railroad worker.

It is rumored that at one time, Brigham Young, Leader for the Mormon church preached a sermon in Table Rock. As for the truth to that no one knows.

Other rumors have been recorded as Table Rock being a stop on the Diamond Hoax that crossed the states in the 1870’s.

By 1901, there was a small 14×32 foot depot that later served as a home for workers. In 1904 the depot became a telegraph station.

In the late 1930’s and early 1940’s a gas station was added.

Table Rock became a popular location for many sheep rancher through the years.

Other than a few employee injuries, train derailments there was not much too news worthy.

Near the late 1970’s and early 1980’s a newer gas station was built along with the addition of many homes for oil and gas workers and their families.

The town was abandoned in the late 1990’s. The homes in Table Rock were moved into Rock Springs around 2009.