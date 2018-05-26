Take A Shuttle Bus To Today’s RSHS Graduation

With parking concerns for today’s Rock Springs High School graduation, Sweetwater County School District Number One will provide four shuttle bus locations so those attending can park and ride to the ceremony.

The graduation begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26th at Rock Springs High School stadium.

Shuttle locations and times are:

LDS Church (2055 Edgar Street @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Sweetwater Events Complex (3320 Yellowstone Rd @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Rock Springs Junior High (3500 Foothill Blvd. @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Walnut Elementary (1115 Walnut Street @ 8:30am, 9:00am, & 9:30am)

Shuttles will begin running to the stadium at approximately 8:45 a.m. and will run about every 15 minutes.

Following the ceremony, the shuttle buses will run for an hour, approximately every 15 to 20 minutes.