Take A Kid Fishing Day Set For June 17 At Rock Springs Pond

ROCK SPRINGS—There is plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day.

Take-A-Kid Fishing Day will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Wataha Park Pond (also referred to as the Rock Springs Pond), on the road into the Rock Springs Golf Course. Fishing will take place in the pond on the right side of the road. The event is FREE and open to kids of all ages and is sponsored by Cowboy Bass, the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Take-A-Kid Fishing Day is one of more than 2,500 events that are held across the country to celebrate National Fishing Week. The goal of the event is to help young people and adults alike discover the joys of fishing.

Fishing mentors and some fishing tackle will be available, but supplies are limited. Fishing licenses are required for all participants 14 years or older. Nonresident youth under the age of 14 do not need a license if accompanied by an adult possessing a valid Wyoming fishing license. Adults accompanying youth are welcome to fish with a valid State of Wyoming fishing license.

“Fishing will be good this year,” said Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath. “We stocked Arctic grayling and channel catfish into area ponds, so that will provide unique fishing opportunities for the kids. We encourage everyone to come and participate. This is a great opportunity for kids to do something special with their family on Father’s Day Weekend.”

Questions about the event may be answered by contacting Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited at 307- 321-8852 or the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office at 307- 875-3223.