Taranovich Faces Second Degree Murder Charge

A Rock Springs man is now charged with Murder in the Second Degree for the shooting death of his girlfriend after a judge approved a motion to change the charge from Involuntary Manslaughter.

Advertisement

Stephen Jeffrey Taranovich, 41, of Rock Springs, is charged in the death of his girlfriend, Danielle Nichole Martin, on January 28, 2018.

The State asked to amend the charges after additional interviews and more information was obtained on the case.

During the motion hearing today, Judge Nena James approved a motion to amend the charge to Murder in the Second Degree, a crime which usually carries a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment. In this case, however, prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence under the habitual criminal statute. With the enhanced sentence, Taranovich faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Taranovich pleaded not guilty to the amended charges today. He remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $600,000 cash or surety bond.

A trial has been tentatively set for July.

Learn more about this case here.

Advertisement