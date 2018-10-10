Latest

Taranovich Sentenced 40-50 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter

October 9, 2018

On Tuesday, 42-year old Stephen Jeffrey Taranovich of Rock Springs was sentenced 40-50 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend Danielle Nichole Martin on January 28, 2018.

Taranovich pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter last Tuesday. He then argued the sentence earlier today and Third Judicial District Judge Nena James charged Taranovich after the sentencing concluded.

