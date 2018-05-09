Tasha Seppie wins People’s Choice vote for the Art Underground Gallery

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Tasha Seppie’s piece, “The sadness of day and night,” received the People’s Choice Award in the Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown.

Tasha is currently a freshman at the Rock Springs High School. She enjoys eating, listening to her weird genres of music, and of course, painting. She has been painting for almost four years and this is the biggest canvas she has ever painted. Her family members are her mother, Mary Seppie, father, Bryan Seppie, and sister, Kyra Seppie. She is thankful for the opportunity to display her artwork and bring life to Rock Springs through art. She hopes to do similar events in the future if they’re presented to her.

The Art Underground Gallery is a project of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

It is designed to bring life, color, and art to the pedestrian underpass while encouraging the community to get involved by adding creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages were invited to create individual murals that are displayed in the gallery. All artwork had to be the artist’s individual work in design and execution. All mediums and themes were welcome.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) were available for the community to pick up, free of charge. Because there were a limited number of canvases, they were available on a first come, first served basis.

The art pieces will be on display in the pedestrian underpass semi-permanently.

Contributing artists include:

Name Piece Title

Karen Boussu Western Meadowlarks

Cherrie Dittman I’ve Got Sunshine

Jessie Ellifritz Untitled

Alexis Faure To My Sunflower

Jordan Ferrell Seasons

Kamryn Ferrell Hope

Nazalie Gerkin Playful Sunset

Hilary Huckfeldt Simple Soul

Amanda Kloefkorn Tiger’s Eyes

Tyson Leckie Untitled

Brent Lemon Doodle

Elizabeth Lemon A River Runs Through It

Elizabeth Lemon The Great American Eclipse from Ocean Lake, WY

Samantha Lesser Untitled

Alexis Lucas Wyoming

Heather Montoya Baby Mine

Gwendolyn Quitberg GOgraphic

Enshawntae Rall Cupcake

Cassie Rath Self Love

Tasha Seppie The sadness of day and night

Andrea Smith Garden Eden

Jordan D Wallace A Precious Life

Nearly 20 pieces of art will be displayed in the gallery. Artists donated over 400 hours of their time to create the pieces.

In order to prep the pedestrian underpass for the Art Underground Gallery, the City Street’s department repainted the underpass. The City shop hung all of the new pieces of artwork.

Home Depot donated the supplies for the project while the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County prepared and primed all of the canvases. Artists donated over 450 hours of their time to create the pieces.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Arts & Culture, Business Development, and Promotions. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.