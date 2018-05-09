Latest

Tasha Seppie wins People’s Choice vote for the Art Underground Gallery

May 9, 2018

Rock Springs, WY –  The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Tasha Seppie’s piece, “The sadness of day and night,” received the People’s Choice Award in the Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown.

Tasha is currently a freshman at the Rock Springs High School. She enjoys eating, listening to her weird genres of music, and of course, painting. She has been painting for almost four years and this is the biggest canvas she has ever painted. Her family members are her mother, Mary Seppie, father, Bryan Seppie, and sister, Kyra Seppie. She is thankful for the opportunity to display her artwork and bring life to Rock Springs through art. She hopes to do similar events in the future if they’re presented to her.

The Art Underground Gallery is a project of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

It is designed to bring life, color, and art to the pedestrian underpass while encouraging the community to get involved by adding creativity to our public spaces. Residents of all ages were invited to create individual murals that are displayed in the gallery.  All artwork had to be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.  All mediums and themes were welcome.

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) were available for the community to pick up, free of charge.  Because there were a limited number of canvases, they were available on a first come, first served basis.

The art pieces will be on display in the pedestrian underpass semi-permanently.

Contributing artists include:

Name                                                                    Piece Title

Karen Boussu                                                     Western Meadowlarks

Cherrie Dittman                                                I’ve Got Sunshine

Jessie Ellifritz                                                      Untitled

Alexis Faure                                                        To My Sunflower

Jordan Ferrell                                                     Seasons

Kamryn Ferrell                                                  Hope

Nazalie Gerkin                                                  Playful Sunset

Hilary Huckfeldt                                                Simple Soul

Amanda Kloefkorn                                           Tiger’s Eyes

Tyson Leckie                                                       Untitled

Brent Lemon                                                      Doodle

Elizabeth Lemon                                               A River Runs Through It

Elizabeth Lemon                                               The Great American Eclipse from Ocean Lake, WY

Samantha Lesser                                              Untitled

Alexis Lucas                                                        Wyoming

Heather Montoya                                            Baby Mine

Gwendolyn Quitberg                                      GOgraphic

Enshawntae Rall                                               Cupcake

Cassie Rath                                                         Self Love

Tasha Seppie                                                      The sadness of day and night

Andrea Smith                                                     Garden Eden

Jordan D Wallace                                              A Precious Life

 

Nearly 20 pieces of art will be displayed in the gallery.  Artists donated over 400 hours of their time to create the pieces.

In order to prep the pedestrian underpass for the Art Underground Gallery, the City Street’s department repainted the underpass.  The City shop hung all of the new pieces of artwork.

Home Depot donated the supplies for the project while the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County prepared and primed all of the canvases.  Artists donated over 450 hours of their time to create the pieces.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.  As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Arts & Culture, Business Development, and Promotions.  Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.

 

