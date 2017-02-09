Tax Scam Recirculating With A New Twist

Sweetwater County deputies are handling reports of an old telephone scam with a slightly new twist.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County citizens are receiving recorded telephone messages from women claiming falsely to represent the IRS, informing them that they are in trouble concerning their taxes and are even under surveillance. The caller, whose voice sounds somewhat computerized and has no accent, directs that the intended victim call a certain telephone number and make arrangements to pay back taxes owed.

The scam is an old one; what is new is the use of female callers with unaccented voices making the calls. In the past, callers have been mostly male with distinctive Middle East accents.

Sheriff Mike Lowell reminds everyone that these calls are fraudulent; genuine communications from the IRS begin with a letter, not a phone call.

Authorities make the following recommendations to those who receive such calls: If you actually owe on your federal income taxes or think you might owe, contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 to speak with a genuine official about your tax issues.

If you know you don’t owe any income taxes, call 1-800-366-4484 to report the caller to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.