Taylor Rusk leads Cowgirls to 61-44 Win over Aggies 

Laramie, WY – Behind a career night from sophomore Taylor Rusk (pictured) , the Wyoming Cowgirls (12-5 overall, 5-1 MW) earned a double-digit win, 61-44, over the Utah State Aggies (4-15 overall, 2-6 MW) on Saturday afternoon in Laramie.

“That was a really good win for us today,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “I thought Taylor (Rusk) played extremely well. I challenged her at the first media timeout, because our decision making wasn’t as quick as we wanted it to be. She really answered the call going 6-7 from the field, 19 total points and really helped us out”

Rusk led all scorers in the game behind a career-high 19 point effort while shooting 6-7 (.857) from the field and beyond the arc. She also added three assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes of action. Senior Liv Roberts followed with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds, while junior Bailee Cotton chipped in 11 points and eight boards.

Wyoming led only 26-22 at the first half break. After the two traded early baskets, Wyoming ran off six straight to increase the lead to double-figures, 34-24. Out of a Utah State timeout, the Aggies scored seven of the next ten to close the gap to six, 37-31 with 3:41 in the third.

The Cowgirls would push the lead back to double-digits, 44-33, capped off by a Rusk three. A late basket by Eliza West to close out period made it 44-35 in favor of UW. Seven straight by Wyoming to begin the fourth increased the lead back to 16, 51-35. Utah State made a small run to pull within 12, 52-40, mid fourth quarter and that would be as close as it would get. The Cowgirls scored the final nine of 13 points to come away with a 61-44 victory.

The Cowgirls will head out on the road Wednesday for a match-up against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Wyoming defeated them earlier in the season 66-60, in Laramie. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.