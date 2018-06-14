Telephone Canyon Fire Update

The following is a statement from Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian on the status of the Telephone Canyon Fire which occurred this afternoon west of Green River:

The Telephone Canyon Fire was reported about 1:30 this afternoon on the west side of Green River.

The Green River Fire Department and their City Water Truck and personnel along with the Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Rock Springs BLM were dispatched to the fire in the bottom of Telephone Canyon just up the road from the Green River City Water Treatment Plant. In total there are about 20 firefighters and 5 wildland fire engines on scene.

The wildland fire quickly moved up the side of the adjacent canyon to the east aided by strong winds and steep terrain. Green River Fire Department quickly established command of the fire and made effort to aggressively fight the fire and keep to the south side of a dirt road and away from progressing towards numerous homes on the edge of the city.

As additional resources arrived direct attack continued on the fire where it was safe to do so in an effort to keep it from cresting the ridge and moving northeast towards homes.

The fire is estimated to be 40 acres on private land within the Green River City Limits with crews still on the scene “mopping up” hot spots into the evening. No property was damaged and no structures damaged. The cause is under investigation and anyone with information on the cause of the fire should contact the Green River Fire or Police Departments.

For more information on this fire please contact the Green River Fire Department.