Television Show To Detail Serial Killer’s Link To Sweetwater County Cold Case

A show detailing a serial killer’s link to a local cold case will air this weekend on Investigation Discovery.

“The True Story of the Dating Game Killer” is set to air at 8 p.m. Mountain Time on Sunday. The program details how Rodney Alcala, known as ‘The Dating Game Killer’, has been linked to three more murders—including the 1977 murder of Christine Ruth Thornton in Sweetwater County.

The show will debut immediately following the TV movie “The Dating Game Killer” which begins a 6 p.m.

Alcala is a prolific serial killer who appeared on the TV game show “The Dating Game” in 1978 amid a string of murders.

Investigators believe Alcala killed Thornton during the summer of 1977 and disposed of her body northeast of Granger, Wyoming. Her remains were discovered in 1982 and were unidentified until 2015.

In September 2016, Alcala was charged in Thornton’s death. He will not be extradited to Wyoming as he sits on death row in California for other homicides.

Several people from Sweetwater County were interviewed during the making of “The True Story of the Dating Game Killer,” although it’s unclear if any portions of those interviews will air. Those interviewed for the show include Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe, Sergeant Joe Tomich, and Detective Jeff Sheaman.