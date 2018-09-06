Temporary Closure on Moose-Wilson Road for Dust Abatement

MOOSE, WY- The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement beginning 4 a.m. Tuesday, September 11 and will reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday, September 13. This routine dust abatement application happens several times during the summer on the approximately one-mile of unpaved section of the seven-mile road.

In addition, the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road has been graded this summer to maintain a better and safer driving surface between dust abatement applications. To minimize the impact to visitors, the grading operations have been conducted at night between the hours of 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. One final grading operation is planned for one night in late September or early October. The unpaved section of the road will be closed to public access during this grading operation.

Dust abatement and grading operations will continue until the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road is reconstructed and paved, as determined in the Moose-Wilson Corridor Comprehension Management Plan Record of Decision. The park is working in partnership with Federal Highways to create a preliminary design for the unpaved section, as well as other improvements to the road. Initial work is anticipated to begin in late fall 2019.

During the dust abatement application September 11-13, motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming. This is the third and final scheduled dust abatement treatment for the 2018 season.

For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon trailhead, access will be possible by heading south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure. For travelers heading south to Teton Village from the Moose area, signs will also be placed near the junction of the Teton Park Road.

The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride-the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles. Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.