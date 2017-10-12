Temporary Closure Scheduled for Jenny Lake Area

MOOSE, WY-Starting Monday, October 16, a temporary closure will be in effect for several trails and walkways within the Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton National Park. The temporary public closure is necessary to ensure public safety during helicopter transport of heavy material to the Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point areas on the west side of Jenny Lake as well as the paved walking paths on the east shore of the lake. The public closure is scheduled to be in effect through Sunday, October 22, though it may be lifted sooner as work is completed or postponed due to weather conditions or other circumstances.

Trails leading from Jenny Lake’s southeast shore to Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point will be temporarily closed to all public access. Walking paths around the Jenny Lake Visitor Center will also be closed intermittently. Lake access from the public boat launch will not be allowed.

All visitor services in the Jenny Lake area, including the shuttle boat and visitor center, are closed for the season. Signs will be posted throughout the closure area, and park staff will be positioned to provide suggestions for alternate routes for anyone visiting this area of the park.

Areas not affected by this temporary public closure include: the Teton Park Road; Jenny Lake scenic loop road; access to Jenny Lake via the String Lake trailhead; access to Cascade Canyon via the horse trail bypass; and access to the Lupine Meadows trailhead.

This construction work is part of the Jenny Lake Renewal Project, a $19 million public-private partnership between the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The project will enhance the visitor experience at the park’s most popular destination for generations to come. 2017 is the fourth of five major construction seasons.