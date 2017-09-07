Terri Nielsen (May 14, 1968-September 2, 2017)

Terri Nielsen, 49, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Nielsen passed away following a brief illness.

Mrs. Nielsen was born May 14, 1968 in Roseville, California the daughter of Donald Holten and Helen Allensworth.

She graduated from Rio Linda High School in 1986. Mrs. Nielsen also earned a Associate Degree in Radiology and a certificate in forensics.

She married Raymond Nielsen in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 14, 2014.

Mrs. Nielsen was a United States Navy Veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

For thirteen years, she had been working as a Radiology Tech at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Her interests included fishing camping, hiking and boating. She also enjoyed reading and watching mystery television shows. She was an avid animal lover.

Survivors include her husband Raymond Nielsen of Rock Springs; three sons Richard Nielsen and husband Jacob of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ryan Nielsen and wife Amber of Star Valley, Wyoming and Robert Nielsen and wife Uni of Laramie, Wyoming; one daughter Susan Nielsen and husband Zack Shultz of Houston, Texas; one brother Donny Holten of Rock Springs; one grandson Rowan Nielsen of Star Valley, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; several brothers and sisters.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to services.