Teton Park Road Open to Non-Motorized Use

MOOSE, WY-The Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge has been cleared of snow and is now open to non-motorized recreational uses such as walking, bicycling, and rollerblading.

Recreationists are cautioned that snow and ice may persist on some sections of the roadway creating slick conditions. Recreationists should also be alert for park vehicles that periodically travel this roadway for administrative purposes as spring opening operations continue. Road crews may be clearing auxiliary roads and wayside areas, and visitors are cautioned to keep a safe distance from rotary plows and other heavy equipment.

Dogs are permitted on the Teton Park Road. Dog owners are required to use a leash no longer than six feet in length and are required to clean up after their dogs. Waste disposal bag stations are located at each end of the road.

This 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road will open to public motor vehicle traffic on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

For the most up to date information on park roads, including their current status for recreational use, call 307.739.3682 or visit https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/roads.htm.