Latest

5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk This Saturday

May 18, 2018

Photos from past Veterans Awareness Walk

The 5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in Rock Springs.  The event will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Rock Springs’ Veterans Park.

Those participating will proceed through town down 9th Street and continue on a route which will conclude at the Old Post where lunch will be served .

There is no cost to participate but Veterans Awareness Walk t-shirts will be available for purchase for $15.00.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk This Saturday"

Leave a Reply