5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk This Saturday

The 5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in Rock Springs. The event will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Rock Springs’ Veterans Park.
Those participating will proceed through town down 9th Street and continue on a route which will conclude at the Old Post where lunch will be served .
There is no cost to participate but Veterans Awareness Walk t-shirts will be available for purchase for $15.00.
