Thanksgiving Holiday Closures in Sweetwater County

There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Thanksgiving.

Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.

Rock Springs City Offices : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Rock Springs Family Recreation Center : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Rock Springs Civic Center : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Green River Chamber of Commerce : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Green River City Offices : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Green River Recreation Center : Closed Thursday

: Closed Thursday Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday Sweetwater County Libraries : Closed Thursday-Sunday

: Closed Thursday-Sunday Sweetwater County Offices : Closed Thursday and Friday

: Closed Thursday and Friday Sweetwater county School District #1 : Closed, no school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

: Closed, no school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Sweetwater County School District #2: Closed, no school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday