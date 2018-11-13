The 2019 Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Is Now Available

CHEYENNE – The 2019 Wyoming Wildlife calendar is hot off the press.

The calendar, which serves as the November issue of Wyoming Wildlife magazine, includes 12 original, unique wildlife photographs from across Wyoming. Featured photographers include Wyoming residents and visitors who captured images unique to the state. The calendar also highlights important Game and Fish deadlines and special events–great for the hunter who doesn’t want to miss a crucial application date.

Advertisement

Photos for the calendar were selected from submissions to last year’s Wyoming Wildlife photo contest. Submissions for the 2019 photo contest are being accepted through November 19th. Submission guidelines are available on the website.

There are a limited number of 2019 calendars available; get your copy now before they’re gone.

Advertisement

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable.