The Amazing Adam to perform July 11 and 12

The Sweetwater County Library is hosting The Amazing Adam, an illusionist, juggler, and circus act performer during its Summer Reading Program.

The Amazing Adam will perform at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11 at Centennial Park in Green River, and at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.

The Amazing Adam is Adam Schmidgall, a performer from Northern Utah. Schmidgall blends humor, ventriloquism, illusions and circus arts to provide an entertaining show for people of all ages.

The Amazing Adam’s performance is part of the library system’s Summer Reading Program. “Along with encouraging kids to read throughout the summer, we like to provide entertaining and educational programs to encourage kids to continue learning and to give them some experiences to remember,” said library manager, Lindsey Travis. The library provides programs such as The Amazing Adam’s performance with the help of the Sweetwater County Library Foundation.

These performances are sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about the library programs and events drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the library system online at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com , or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.