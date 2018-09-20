The Latest WyoPreps.com High School Volleyball Rankings Released

The new WyoPreps.com High School Volleyball rankings are out. Neither Rock Springs or Green River made it into this week’s 4A poll. Casper Kelly Walsh is top rated with Star valley number two, followed by Thunder Basin, Laramie and Cheyenne Central.

Lyman is again rated number one in the 3A poll with Mountain View number four. Farson-Eden hold down the number eight spot in the 1A poll.

For a complete voter breakdown and a listing of all volleyball class polls, click WyoPreps.com.