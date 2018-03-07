Third Quarter Comeback Leads Cowgirls Close Win

Last night the Wyoming Cowgirls overcame a 17-point first half deficit to defeat New Mexico 69-66 in the second round of the Women’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. Taylor Rusk (pictured) lead the ladies with career high 21 points.

The Cowgirls trailed 33-18 at the half, but outscored the Lady Lobos 25-9 in the third quarter to lead 43-42 at the end of the third quarter and then won the fourth quarter by two points for the final three-point win. MWC Player of the Year Liv Roverts had 11 points for Wyoming while Natalie Baker chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Cowgirls (21-9) will now move on to Thursday night’s semi-finals where they will meet Nevada (16-15) a 77-73 upset winner over UNLV. Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 9:30 p.m.

In other games from last night women’s play, Boise State defeated Air Force 60-46 and Colorado State defeated Fresno State 71-55. Boise State and Colorado State will meet in the other semi-final on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.