Thirteen Area High School Seniors To Play In Shrine Bowl Saturday

Seniors from numerous Wyoming High School Football teams will take the field in Casper one last time as they face off in a North vs South game.

Thirteen seniors from area High Schools will suit up representing their school for the South team. Green River will have its four seniors, Blake Waite, Drew Wilson, Hunter Spartz, and James Bunderman on the team. Rock Springs also has four seniors, Josh Tepera, Matt Fowler, Oaklan Jenkins, and Marcus Kalista that will be on the team.

Other area players include Ed Barlow for Farson-Eden, Preston Quinney for Lyman, Blake Murray, and Dane Covington from Mountain View, and Taylor Jenson will also make the trip from Pinedale.

The Shrine Bowl Parade takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Casper. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Natrona County High School.