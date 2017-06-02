Thirty Years And Counting

When it comes to keeping an event going for three decades it takes hard work and a dedicated team of individuals who love what they are doing even when times are tough. We visited with Green River resident and City Council member Lisa Maes and got a brief history on this great local rodeo.

A little over thirty years ago four local cowboys went to the City of Green River with an idea to hold a rodeo locally. With hard work and dedication the city held its first official rodeo.

With bleachers borrowed from the county, grills that belonged to local residents, and the backing of the Wyoming Rodeo sanction, the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo took place. The first year was a success.

The second year of the rodeo was a different story. The original founding members disbanded and with only three months to go before the rodeo, local Green River resident Lisa Maes with the help of Robert Herman stepped up and were able to get a board going to pull off the rodeo for the second year.

The rodeo received its first official committee in the early 90’s. With the backing of the L-4 Rodeo company and a dedicated team of individuals the rodeo was a huge success for many years.

During the early years of the rodeo, staff had to crawl over fences as there was no catwalk to the announcers booth. That came in the the early 90’s with the hard work of board member Ron Kelsey.

Many local and regional small bands were brought in over the years to provide additional entertainment for the fans.

One of the biggest years for the rodeo was in 1994 when the stock contractor had to lease bulls from another contractor due to a total of thirty four bull riders entering the rodeo. According to Lisa Maes, bull riding contestants competed at the beginning and the end of the rodeo.

The rodeo has seen its fair share of national contestants in the timed events.

The rodeo gained the support of the Inter Mountain Pro Rodeo Association along with the Wyoming Rodeo Association in the 90’s.

One of the biggest stepping stones for the rodeo was in the late 90’s when the city was finally able to build bleachers at the rodeo arena allowing more spectators to come to the rodeo.

When asked about her favorite memory of the rodeo, Lisa Maes said that there are too many great memories to have a favorite. There were many fun times. Two great memories that she does enjoy however were of a bull owned by the L-4 Rodeo Company by the name of Juicy Fruit who as she recalled was unridden in all of his trips to the rodeo. And of Rodeo Announcer Ed Bingham who as Lisa recalled, spent many hours during the day before the rodeo visiting with the residents of Green River. She recalled Ed going to the Senior Center to visit with the residents.