This Fourth of July, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Wants to Remind Everyone: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 29, 2018) This Fourth of July, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be out in full force, stopping drunk drivers and targeting those who put lives in danger. As you prepare to drive home from the festivities, keep in mind that even one drink can be one too many. This Fourth of July and every day, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Sheriff County Sheriff Mike Lowell and Chiefs Dwane Pacheco and Tom Jarvie of the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments agree: “If you choose to head out to a Fourth of July party and make the terrible decision to drink and drive, don’t be mistaken – if you get caught, you will be arrested. This is deadly, irresponsible behavior, and we will be out in full force to put a stop to it wherever we can. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign means zero tolerance for drunk driving. There are plenty of safe ways for you to get home after drinking alcohol. We will accept no excuses.”

Advertisement

In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. If you kill someone while under the influence, you could be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Not only do you put your life and the lives of others at risk, but a DUI arrest means going to jail, losing your license, and paying steep financial costs.

The Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver or call for a ride, taxi or rideshare.

Other recommendations for a safe 4th of July include:

Download Drive Sober Wyoming mobile app at http://www.wygcid.org/Smart_Phone_App.html

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available on Google Play for Android devices: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhtsa.SaferRide&hl=en),

or

Apple’s iTunes Store for IOS devices: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/saferride/id950774008?mt=8).

SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

Advertisement

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!