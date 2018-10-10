This Week’s WyoPreps High School Football Poll Released

This week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. No changes in the 4A Poll with Casper Natrona receiving 11 of the 13 first place votes to again garner the number one spot. Thunder Basin holds on to the number two slot with Cheyenne East number three. The T-Birds did receive two first place votes this week. Sheridan and Laramie round out the top five. Rock Springs did not receive any votes. The Tigers will host third rated Cheyenne East Friday night.

In the 3A ranks, Torrington received 12 of 16 first place votes to hold on to the number one spot. Star Valley got the other four number one votes and moved up to number two. Cody goes from number four to number three with Jackson, last week’s number two team, falling to number four. Evanston remains at number five. Green River received no votes. The Wolves will host Powell Friday night.

Mountain View is still rated number three in the 2A poll with Buffalo number one and Glenrock number two. Big Piney is number six this week.

In the 6-Man poll, Farson-Eden is one again the unanimous number one team. The Pronghorns will be at Burlington Friday.

To see a complete breakdown of this week’s voting, go to WyoPreps.com.