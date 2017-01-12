Thoman Wrestling Invitational Schedule

The Thoman Wrestling Invitational takes place in Green River on Friday and Saturday with a total of 14 teams competing.

The Green River High School and Green River Recreation Center will be utilized for the tournament.

On Friday, seven teams compete at the High School and the other seven will compete at the Recreation Center.

Competing in Group A will be Green River, Cheyenne East, Douglas, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Rifle, and Riverton at the High School.

Competing in Group B will be Uintah, Scottsbluff, Rock Springs, Worland, Evanston, Cheyenne South, and Lander and will compete at the Recreation Center.

The final rounds on Saturday will be determined by Friday’s results.

Below is the full schedule: