Thousands Raised For Doak Family During Weekend Fundraiser

A community fundraiser in Green River on Saturday raised thousands of dollars for a local family which lost two members after a vehicle drove into a residence earlier this month.

Just under $6,000 was raised for the Doak family during a bake sale and raffle that took place on Saturday, according to one of the event’s organizers, Allyson Gradert. The money has already been provided to Sami and Ian Doak, who lost their one-year-old daughter, Stella Doak, after a vehicle crashed through a Green River residence on March 10th. Stella’s great-grandmother, Debra DeVries, also died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The vehicle’s driver, 68-year-old George Maestas, has been arrested and charged in the deaths as well as for seriously injuring Frank Johnson who received several injuries including broken ribs, a fractured vertebrae, and a punctured/collapsed lung.

The fundraiser was held on Saturday and featured a multitude of baked goods donated by community members and local businesses. A raffle was also held during the bake sale, tickets for which were sold leading up to the event and the day of the drawing. Raffled items were donated by residents and businesses.

