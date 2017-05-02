Thousands Raised For Local Big Brothers Big Sisters During Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Over $15,000 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters during Saturday’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

Presented by WyoRadio, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest fundraiser of the year.

This year, a total of 124 bowlers making up about 25 teams raised $15,871.64 for Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters during the event on Saturday.

Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the program will net about $14,500 for youth mentoring after expenses.

All funds raised will stay in Sweetwater County.

The event featured bowling, food, and a variety of prize drawings and raffles with items donated by local businesses.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts mentors who work with children, ages 5 to 16, in communities across the country – including Rock Springs, Green River, and throughout Sweetwater County. In the last 18 months, the local Big Brothers Big Sisters has worked with 32 children and their families, connected 24 individuals in new matches, and developed new relationships with Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 to help expand their reach.