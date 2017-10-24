Three Arrested in Alleged Marijuana Trafficking and Grow Operation

Three Rock Springs residents were arrested on drug related charges yesterday after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a sizable amount of marijuana.

Sheriff Mike Lowell reports the arrests of Amber N. Evans, age 44, Ryan J. Murphy, age 18, and Brendon J. Rasmussen, age 19.

Yesterday morning, detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG), a specialized unit of county detectives dedicated to drug enforcement and fugitive apprehension cases, developed information about alleged illegal drug activity involving Evans and Murphy.

Yesterday evening, SNAAG detectives and other detectives and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office executed a drug-related search warrant at Evans’ residence in Rock Springs.

Approximately one-half pound of marijuana, six infant marijuana plants, and other contraband consistent with the sale and distribution of marijuana was seized as a result of the operation. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $2,400.

Evans is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of more than three ounces of marijuana, and cultivation of marijuana. Murphy and Rasmussen are each charged with unlawful possession of less than three ounces of marijuana.

In Wyoming, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver marijuana is a felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Unlawful possession of more than three ounces of marijuana is also a felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of imprisonment for not more than five years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Unlawful possession of less than three ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 12 months, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Murphy and Rasmussen remain in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 cash or surety bonds. Evans remains in custody awaiting her initial appearance in court, with no bond set as of press time.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in accordance with law.